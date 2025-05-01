- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Introduction to Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Functions Practice Problems
A balloon is being filled with air, and its volume after minutes is given by , where is measured in liters. Draw the graph of the function and the secant line passing through and . The endpoints of the interval correspond to and . Then, calculate the slope of the secant line and interpret it in terms of an average rate of change over the interval.
Let , where is a real number. What is the end behavior of as approaches the left boundary of its domain and as ?
A circle is inscribed in a square, meaning the sides of the square are tangent to the circle. Express the radius of the circle as a function of the side length of the square. Then, express the area of the circle as a function of the side length of the square.
Point is located on the curve . Let be the slope of the line that connects and . Express the coordinates of as functions of .
A point lies on the curve . Let represent the distance between and the fixed point . Express as a function of .