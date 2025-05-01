A balloon is being filled with air, and its volume V V after t t minutes is given by V = 4 t 2 V=4t^2 , where V V is measured in liters. Draw the graph of the function and the secant line passing through A A and B B . The endpoints of the interval 1 ≤ t ≤ 3 1\leq{t}\leq{3} correspond to A A and B B . Then, calculate the slope of the secant line and interpret it in terms of an average rate of change over the interval.