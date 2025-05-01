- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Finding Limits Algebraically: Videos & Practice Problems
Finding Limits Algebraically Practice Problems
Given that limx→2p(x)=16, evaluate limx→2(p(x))41. State the limit law(s) applied in the solution.
Assume limx→4a(x)=10, limx→4b(x)=8, and limx→4c(x)=3. Find the limit of the expression:
limx→4b(x)−c(x)a(x)
State the limit law(s) applied in the solution.
Let the function f(x) be defined as f(x)={x2+3x+2 if x=−27 if x=−2.
Determine f(−2) and limx→−2f(x).
Given that h(x) and k(x) are polynomial functions, find the value of h(1), provided that limx→1k(x)h(x)=2, and k(1)=3.
Consider g is an even function where x→2−limg(x)=7 and x→2+limg(x)=8 . Evaluate the limits given below:
x→−2+limg(x) and x→−2−limg(x)
Determine the constants a and d in the polynomial q(x)=x2+ax+d such that x→3limx−3q(x)=7 .
Let q be a fixed real number. Determine the following limit or state that it does not exist.
limy→qy−q(y−q)30−y+q
Calculate the limit below or state that it does not exist:
limx→7(x2−6x−71−8(x−7)1)
A library fines $0.50 for the first day (or any part of the first day) a book is overdue and $0.25 for each additional day (or any part of a day) the book is not returned.
Determine limt→4.5f(t), where f(t) represents the total fine as a function of the number of overdue days t.
Determine the limit using the factorization formula for polynomials:
x→2limx−2x4−16