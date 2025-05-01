A library fines $ 0.50 \text{\$}0.50 $0.50 for the first day (or any part of the first day) a book is overdue and $ 0.25 \text{\$}0.25 $0.25 for each additional day (or any part of a day) the book is not returned.

Determine lim t → 4.5 f ( t ) \lim_{t\rightarrow4.5}f(t) limt→4.5f(t), where f ( t ) f\left(t\right) f(t) represents the total fine as a function of the number of overdue days t t t.