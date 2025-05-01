Identify the graph of the function with the given properties.

f ( 0 ) = 0 , lim x → 0 f ( x ) = − 5 , lim x → 3 f ( x ) does not exist , f ( 3 ) = lim x → 3 + f ( x ) = 2 f(0)=0,\lim_{x\to0}f(x)=-5,\lim_{x\to3}f(x)\text{ does not exist},f(3)=\lim_{x\to3^{+}}f(x)=2