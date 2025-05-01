- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Introduction to Limits: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Limits Practice Problems
Evaluate the following limits and determine the horizontal asymptotes (if any) for the function .
Find the following limits and determine the horizontal asymptotes (if any) for the function :
Calculate the following limits and determine the horizontal asymptotes (if any) for the function :
Solve the following limits and function the horizontal asymptotes (if any) for the function :
Consider the transcendental function . What is the end behavior of this function as approaches and ? Sketch a graph of the function, showing asymptotes if they exist.
Consider the transcendental function . Determine the end behavior of this function by analyzing the appropriate limits. Sketch a graph of the function, showing asymptotes if they exist.
Consider the transcendental function . What is the end behavior of this function by analyzing the appropriate limits? Sketch a graph of the function, showing asymptotes if they exist.
A local bakery sells sourdough bread for for the first pound and for each additional pound. Graph the function that gives the cost for selling sourdough bread that weighs pounds for .
Select the correct relationship between and to prove using the definition of a limit.
Select the correct relationship between and to prove using the definition of a limit.
Which of the following statements about a function's graph and its horizontal asymptotes is true?
Which of the following statements about the vertical and horizontal asymptotes of a function’s graph is true?
The concentration of a chemical in a reaction over time is modeled by the function . Determine whether a steady-state exists and provide its value as approaches .
The revenue of a company over time can be modeled by the function . Determine whether a steady-state exists and provide its value as approaches .