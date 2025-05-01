- 0. Functions(0)
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions Practice Problems
Given the derivative of the inverse tangent function is 1/(1 + x^2), synthesize the integral of 1/(1 + x^2) dx.
Evaluate the integral ∫ 1/√(25 - 4x^2) dx by determining the appropriate substitution.
Evaluate ∫ 1/√(16 - x^2) dx using the integral rule for one over the square root of a squared minus u squared.
Rewrite the integrand 1/(x^2 + 6x + 10) using the method of completing the square.
Given the derivative of the inverse secant function is 1/|x|√(x^2 - 1), synthesize the integral of 1/|x|√(x^2 - 1) dx.
Evaluate the integral ∫ 1/√(36 - 9x^2) dx by determining the appropriate substitution.
Evaluate ∫ 1/√(25 - x^2) dx using the integral rule for one over the square root of a squared minus u squared.
Rewrite the integrand 1/(x^2 + 8x + 15) using the method of completing the square.
Given the derivative of the inverse cosine function is -1/√(1 - x^2), synthesize the integral of -1/√(1 - x^2) dx.