Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
12. Techniques of Integration
Partial Fractions
Partial Fractions: Videos & Practice Problems
Partial Fractions Practice Problems
67 problems
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why is it necessary to equate coefficients when solving for constants in partial fraction decomposition?
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
How would you decompose the function (3x^2 + 5x + 2)/(x^3 - 2x^2) into partial fractions?
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which type of factor requires a different approach in partial fraction decomposition?
66PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the significance of the degree of the numerator in partial fraction decomposition?