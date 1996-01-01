- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Taylor Series & Taylor Polynomials: Videos & Practice Problems
Taylor Series & Taylor Polynomials Practice Problems
In the sequence a_n = n^2 * (n-1)!, what does the factorial operation affect as n increases?
Which of the following is the correct simplification for a_4 in the sequence a_n = n^2 * (n-1)!?
Given the sequence b_n = n^2 * (n-1)!, construct the list of b_1, b_2, b_3, and b_4 and explain the pattern observed.
Which expression correctly represents the third term of the sequence a_n = n^2 * (n-1)!?
Given the sequence e_n = n^2 * (n-1)!, predict the value of e_8 and explain the steps.
A student computes the first term of a_n = n^2 * (n-1)! as 0. Is this correct? Justify your answer.
Given the sequence g_n = n^2 * (n-1)!, how would you generalize the growth rate of the sequence as n increases?
A student claims that for n = 0, the term a_0 = 0^2 * (-1)! is defined. Is this claim correct?
Which of the following correctly represents the general term of the sequence where each term is the product of n squared and (n-1) factorial?
