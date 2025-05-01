- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Basic Rules of Differentiation: Videos & Practice Problems
Basic Rules of Differentiation Practice Problems
Compute the derivative of after simplifying the function. Provide the simplified answer.
Compute the derivative of after simplifying the function. Provide the simplified answer.
Compute the derivative of after simplifying the function. Provide the simplified answer.
Compute the derivative of q(y)=ey+3e2y+ey−6 after simplifying the function. Provide a simplified answer.
For the function , identify the value of at which the slope of the tangent line to the curve is zero.
For the function , identify the value of at which the slope of the tangent line to the curve is .
For the function , identify all the points on the graph of where where the graph has a horizontal tangent.
Consider the function . Determine the point(s) on the graph of where the slope of the tangent line is .
If and , and the function is defined as , what is the equation of the line tangent to at ?
If and , and the function is defined as , what is the equation of the line tangent to at ?
For the given equation, plot the curve and its tangent line at the specified value of on the same rectangular coordinate system.
;
For the given equation, plot the curve and its tangent line at on the same rectangular coordinate system.
;
A solar panel system generates energy in according to the function: for , and where corresponds to sunrise. Find the rate of energy generation in over the interval .
For the given equation, plot the curve and its tangent line at the specified value of on the same rectangular coordinate system.
;