In an economic model, the cost of production C C in terms of the number of units produced x x is given by C = 50 x + 0.02 x 2 C=50x+0.02x^2 , where C C is measured in dollars and x x in units. The linear term 50 x 50x models the fixed cost per unit, and the quadratic term 0.02 x 2 0.02x^2 models the increasing variable cost as production scales up. Find d C d x \frac{dC}{dx} at x = 100 x=100 units and describe the meaning of the derivative.