Basic Rules of Differentiation: Videos & Practice Problems
Basic Rules of Differentiation Practice Problems
Find the derivative of the function . Note: Do not apply the Chain or Product Rule.
Consider the curve defined by . Determine the smallest slope of the curve and the point at which it occurs.
Determine the equations for the horizontal tangent lines to the curve . Also, identify the equations for lines perpendicular to these tangent lines at the points where they touch the curve.
Two parabolas, and , share a common tangent line at the point . Determine the values of , , and .
What is the equation for the tangent line to the curve at the origin? Aside from touching the origin, the tangent line also intersects the curve at a certain point. Find the coordinates of this point.
The concentration of a substance within a chemical solution, , in units of , is modeled by the equation , for , where is the time in hours. Find the rate of change of concentration at and .
In an economic model, the cost of production in terms of the number of units produced is given by , where is measured in dollars and in units. The linear term models the fixed cost per unit, and the quadratic term models the increasing variable cost as production scales up. Find at units and describe the meaning of the derivative.
A car accelerates from rest along a straight road and its distance from the starting point is given by the equation , where is the distance in meters and is the time in seconds. If the car needs to reach a speed of to safely merge onto a highway, how long will it take to reach this speed, and what distance will the car cover?