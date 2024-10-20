Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
An aluminum rod elongates when subjected to a pulling force. For a certain length and pulling force, the elongation varies inversely as the square of the diameter. When a specific pulling force is exerted on a 30-mm diameter rod, it elongates by 6 mm. Considering the same force, calculate the elongation of a 50-mm rod. Express your answer to the nearest hundredth.
