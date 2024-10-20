Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
A truck is carrying an aluminum sheet tied in the vertical position. The sheet is experiencing a wind force which is jointly proportional to the surface area of the sheet and the square of the wind's velocity. Find the amount of force experienced by the sheet for a wind velocity of 40 mph and a surface area of 4 ft2 if the sheet experienced a force of 25 lb for the surface area of 1 ft2 and a wind velocity of 10 mph.
