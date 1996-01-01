3. Functions
Function Composition
70PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the functions f(x) = √(3x - 5) and g(x) = 2/x. Find the following function and determine its domain: (fg)(x)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(fg)(x) = [2√(3x - 5)] / x; Domain: [5/3, ∞)
B
(fg)(x) = [√(3x - 5)] / x; Domain: [5/3, ∞)
C
(fg)(x) = [2√(3x - 5)] / x; Domain: [3/5, ∞)
D
(fg)(x) = [√(3x - 5)] / x; Domain: [3/5, ∞)