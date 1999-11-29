2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
74PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find out if the given equation represents a function. Also, find the domain and range.
y=√(69x+1)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Not a function; Domain: [-1/69, ∞); Range: (0, ∞)
B
Not a function; Domain: [-1/69, ∞); Range: [0, ∞)
C
Function; Domain: [-1/69, ∞); Range: (0, ∞)
D
Function; Domain: [-1/69, ∞); Range: [0, ∞)