Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
9. Sequences, Series, & Induction
Sequences
9. Sequences, Series, & Induction
Sequences - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write Sk and Sk + 1 for the given statement Sn where n is any positive integer. Simplify Sk + 1 fully.
Sn: 2 is a factor of n2 + 3n.
Write Sk and Sk + 1 for the given statement Sn where n is any positive integer. Simplify Sk + 1 fully.
Sn: 2 is a factor of n2 + 3n.