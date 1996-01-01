2. Graphs of Equations
Two-Variable Equations
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the given piecewise function.
Evaluate the following: f(- 6), f(- 4), f(1) and f(4).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(- 6) = - 1, f(- 4) = 16, f(1) = - 4, f(4) = 4/5
B
f(- 6) = 1, f(- 4) = - 16, f(1) = 4, f(4) = 4/5
C
f(- 6) = - 1, f(- 4) = 1, f(1) = - 4, f(4) = 20
D
f(- 6) = 1, f(- 4) = 1, f(1) = 4, f(4) = 20