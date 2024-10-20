Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
1. Equations & Inequalities
Rational Equations
105PRACTICE PROBLEM
Some roses are kept in a bucket. Their fragrance can be smelled over a distance from the point where the roses are kept, which is directly proportional to the square root of the mass of the roses. If the fragrance of 4 kg of roses can be smelled over a distance of 150 m from the point where the roses are kept, find the distance over which the fragrance can be smelled for 10 kg of roses.
