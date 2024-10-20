Sumit is performing an experiment in Physics' lab. He is trying to find the time period of a pendulum. He knows that the time period of a pendulum is directly proportional to the square root of the length and inversely proportional to the square root of the acceleration due to gravity. The acceleration of gravity is a constant equal to 9.8 m/s2. He is only changing the length of the thread of the pendulum. He found that the time period of the pendulum is 4π seconds when he used 1 m of thread. Find the time period of the pendulum if he uses 1.5 m of thread.