Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
1. Equations & Inequalities
Rational Equations
Rational Equations
104PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sumit is performing an experiment in Physics' lab. He is trying to find the time period of a pendulum. He knows that the time period of a pendulum is directly proportional to the square root of the length and inversely proportional to the square root of the acceleration due to gravity. The acceleration of gravity is a constant equal to 9.8 m/s2. He is only changing the length of the thread of the pendulum. He found that the time period of the pendulum is 4π seconds when he used 1 m of thread. Find the time period of the pendulum if he uses 1.5 m of thread.
