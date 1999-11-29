2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the y-intercept for the graph given below. Also, state the range of the function in set-builder notation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Range: {y| 0 < y ≤ 4}; y-intercept = 4
B
Range: {y| 0 ≤ y ≤ 4}; y-intercept = 4
C
Range: {y| 0 ≤y < 4}; y-intercept = 4
D
Range: y| 0 < y < 4}; y-intercept = 4