4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following polynomial: 9x4 + 3x2 + 6.
Explain why it has no real roots. Hint: Use Descartes' Rule of Signs.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There are no sign changes between terms when inspecting for positive real roots and negative real roots.
B
There are no sign changes between terms when inspecting for positive real roots but an odd number of changes between terms when inspecting for negative real roots.
C
There are no sign changes between terms when inspecting for positive real roots but an even number of changes between terms when inspecting for negative real roots.
D
The given polynomial has real roots.