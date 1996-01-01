In a certain university, the number of students who participated in the yearly fundraising activity from 2011 to 2018 can be modeled by A(x) = 3x2 - 52x + 255, where x = 1 represents the year 2011. From 2018 to 2022, the number of students is represented by A(x) = 42x - 305. Calculate the number of students who participated in the activity in 2011.