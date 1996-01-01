7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
Enumerate the prices of a sack of dog food and a sack of cat food, if, in a pet shop, seven sacks of dog food and six bags of cat food were sold for $627, while three sacks of dog food and eight sacks of cat food were sold for $589 with no discounts applied.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1 sack of dog food = $29; 1 sack of cat food = $69
B
1 sack of dog food = $39; 1 sack of cat food = $59
C
1 sack of dog food = $59; 1 sack of cat food = $39
D
1 sack of dog food = $69; 1 sack of cat food = $29