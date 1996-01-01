7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pharmacy sells Azithromycin for $ 10 per tablet and Amoxicillin for $ 15 per tablet. The pharmacy receives an order for 50 tablets, but the customer forgot to specify how many of each item to send. If the pharmacy receives $ 650 for the order, how many tablets of Azithromycin and Amoxicillin should they send?
Azithromycin: 20, Amoxicillin: 30
Azithromycin: 30, Amoxicillin: 20
Azithromycin: 10, Amoxicillin: 40
Azithromycin: 40, Amoxicillin: 10