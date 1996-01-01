6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Functions
72PRACTICE PROBLEM
The graph of f(x) = ex is shown in the figure. To graph the given function, use the transformations of this graph. Give the asymptotes' equations. Find the domain and range of the function using the graphs.
g(x) = e7x +12
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Domain: (-∞, ∞) Range: (-∞, 12), horizontal asymptote: y = 12
B
Domain: (-∞, ∞) Range: (-∞, -12), horizontal asymptote: y = -12
C
Domain: (-∞, ∞) Range: (-12, ∞), horizontal asymptote: y = -12
D
Domain: (-∞, ∞) Range: (12, ∞), horizontal asymptote: y = 12