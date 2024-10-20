Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
Linear Equations - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
74PRACTICE PROBLEM
The projected revenue (in millions of dollars) of a hardware for the years 2022-2029 can be represented by the equation y = 38.415x + 823.20, where x = 0 corresponds to 2022, x = 1 is 2023, and so on. By using the equation, calculate the projected revenue in 2026. Round your answer to the nearest tenth of a million.
