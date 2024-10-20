Table of contents
0. Review of Algebra
1. Equations & Inequalities
2. Graphs of Equations
3. Functions
4. Polynomial Functions
5. Rational Functions
6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
8. Conic Sections
9. Sequences, Series, & Induction
10. Combinatorics & Probability
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
Linear Equations
PRACTICE PROBLEM
The health sector of the government recommends a maximum copper level in drinking water of 0.5 mg per liter. This recommendation is in line with the average individual consumption of 2.5 liters of water per day. If the public follows the recommendation of the government, write a linear equation, C, which represents the maximum amount of copper intake in x years. Assume that there are 365 days in a year.
