7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Let x stand in for one number and y for the other. Create an equation system using the circumstances provided. Find the numbers by solving the system.
The addition of the first number and the double of the other number is 22.
The difference between these two numbers is -2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The solution set is {(6, 8)}
B
The solution set is {(-6, -8)}
C
The solution set is {(6, -8)}
D
The solution set is {(-6, 8)}