7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Alice is mixing a 20% concentration of orange juice with an orange juice that has a higher concentration of 40% to have a 250-mL of orange juice mixture with 32% concentration. How many milliliters of each of the orange juice should be used?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
150 mL of 20% concentration and 100 mL of 40% concentration
B
200 mL of 20% concentration and 50 mL of 40% concentration
C
100 mL of 20% concentration and 150 mL of 40% concentration
D
175 mL of 20% concentration and 75 mL of 40% concentration