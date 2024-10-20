Find out the x-values of the holes for the given rational function.

﻿ f ( x ) = x 3 + x 2 − 169 x − 169 x 3 + 9 x 2 − 169 x − 1521 f\left(x\right)=\frac{x^3+x^2-169x-169}{x^3+9x^2-169x-1521} f(x)=x3+9x2−169x−1521x3+x2−169x−169​﻿