0. Review of Algebra
Radical Expressions
110PRACTICE PROBLEM
Perform the following operation and evaluate by applying radical rules and simplification techniques. Let any given variable be the set of all positive real numbers, ℝ⁺)
∛(41a) • ∛(3b)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
∛(3ab)
B
∛(41ab)
C
∛(123ab)
D
∛(ab)