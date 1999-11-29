2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
Draw the graph for the given function f and g in the same rectangular system and state the relation between both graphs.
f(x) = 2x3, g(x) = 2x3 +7
A
Graph of g is the graph of f shifted 7 units upward
B
Graph of g is the graph of f shifted 7 units to the left
C
Graph of g is the graph of f shifted 7 units downward
D
Graph of g is the graph of f shifted 7 units to the right