Given the two functions ﻿ f f f﻿ and ﻿ g g g﻿, find ﻿ f + g f+g f+g﻿ and identify the domain.

﻿ f ( x ) = 11 x 2 − 3 x − 7 f\left(x\right)=11x^2-3x-7 f(x)=11x2−3x−7﻿, ﻿ g ( x ) = 3 x − 4 g\left(x\right)=3x-4 g(x)=3x−4﻿