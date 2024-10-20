Given the two functions ﻿ f f f﻿ and ﻿ g g g﻿, find ﻿ f − g f-g f−g﻿ and identify the domain.

﻿ f ( x ) = 36 − x 2 f\left(x\right)=36-x^2 f(x)=36−x2﻿, ﻿ g ( x ) = x 2 + 11 x − 7 g\left(x\right)=x^2+11x-7 g(x)=x2+11x−7﻿