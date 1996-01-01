1. Equations & Inequalities
1. Equations & Inequalities The Square Root Property
79PRACTICE PROBLEM
A vinyl flooring is to be laid in a study room with a length of 15 meters and a width of 10 meters. The owner wants to leave a consistent strip of flooring surrounding the vinyl surface that he plans to cover with foam. 66 m2 of vinyl flooring is currently available. What should be the length and width of the vinyl flooring?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Length = 7.5 m, Width = 10.5 m
B
Length = 10.5 m, Width = 7.5 m
C
Length = 11 m, Width = 6 m
D
Length = 6 m, Width = 11 m