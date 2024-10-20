Table of contents
5. Rational Functions
Graphing Rational Functions
5. Rational Functions
Graphing Rational Functions - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
The characteristics of the graph of a rational function f are given below. Find f(x).
x-intercepts: (-2, 0) and (5, 0)
y-intercept: (0, -7)
One of the vertical asymptotes: x = 2
horizontal asymptote: y = 2
