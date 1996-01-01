4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if the following function is a polynomial or not. If it is, what is its degree?
f(x) = x1/5 - 5x6 + 1
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, the function is a polynomial function. Its degree is 1/5.
B
Yes, the function is a polynomial function. Its degree is 6.
C
No, it is not a polynomial function.