2. Graphs of Equations Two-Variable Equations
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify if the given table of x and y-values represents a function. Also, find the domain and range.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Not a function; Domain: {-5, -9, -17}; Range: {5, 9, 17}
B
Not a function; Domain: {5, 9, 17}; Range: {-5, -9, -17}
C
Function; Domain: {-5, -9, -17}; Range: {5, 9, 17}
D
Function: Domain: {5, 9, 17}; Range: {-5, -9, -17}