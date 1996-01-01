10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Geometric Sequences and Series
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify if the following sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or none of them. In the case of an arithmetic sequence, determine its common difference, and in the case of a geometric sequence, determine its common ratio.
an = n3 + 1
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Geometric Sequence, common ratio = 1
B
Arithmetic Sequence, common difference = 1
C
Arithmetic Sequence, common difference = -1
D
Neither arithmetic nor geometric