Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
2. Graphs of Equations
Lines - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
73PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the equation that describes a line which passes through (- 9, 3) and is perpendicular to the line y = 13. Express in both slope-intercept form and standard form (if possible).
Find the equation that describes a line which passes through (- 9, 3) and is perpendicular to the line y = 13. Express in both slope-intercept form and standard form (if possible).