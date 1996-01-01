4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Justify that the polynomial f(x) = 5x3 - 3x2 + 2x + 1 has a real zero in between -1 and 0 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Since f(-1) = -12 and f(0) = 5, the function has a real zero in between -1 and 0.
B
Since f(-1) = -9 and f(0) = 1, the function has a real zero in between -1 and 0.
C
Since f(-1) = -8 and f(0) = 3, the function has a real zero in between -1 and 0.
D
The function does not have a real zero in between -1 and 0.