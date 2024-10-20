Given the two functions ﻿ f f f﻿ and ﻿ g g g﻿, find ﻿ f g \frac{f}{g} gf​﻿ and identify the domain.

﻿ f ( x ) = 18 x x − 6 , g ( x ) = 16 x + 10 f\left(x\right)=\frac{18x}{x-6},g\left(x\right)=\frac{16}{x+10} f(x)=x−618x​,g(x)=x+1016​﻿