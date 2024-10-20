Given the two functions ﻿ f f f﻿ and ﻿ g g g﻿, find ﻿ f g \frac{f}{g} gf​﻿ and identify the domain.

﻿ f ( x ) = 5 x + 2 x 2 − 36 , g ( x ) = 6 x − 12 x 2 − 36 f\left(x\right)=\frac{5x+2}{x^2-36},g\left(x\right)=\frac{6x-12}{x^2-36} f(x)=x2−365x+2​,g(x)=x2−366x−12​﻿