1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve the equation for x and classify whether the equation is an inconsistent, identity or a conditional equation:
2(x + 7) - 9 = 2x + 6
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
No solution; inconsistent equation
B
The equation is true for any real number x; identity
C
x = 1; conditional equation