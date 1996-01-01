Exponential and Logarithmic Equations Practice Problems
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
ln(x - 5) - ln(x + 4) = ln(x - 2) - ln(x + 9)
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
ln(x - 3) + ln(x + 2) = ln(x - 6)
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
log(5x) + log(x + 2) = log15
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
3logx - log3 = log243
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
log(12x + 7) - log9 = log(2x + 1)
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
3lnx = ln729
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
ln(7x - 7) = ln(x + 12) + ln8
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
ln(x + 7) = lnx + ln7
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
log4(x - 3) + log4(x - 9) - log4x = 2
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
5log5(x + 1) = log5(125) + 2
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
log3(x + 6) - log3(x + 4) = 1
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
log5(x + 5) + log5(x + 1) = 2
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
log2x + log2(6x - 5) = 2
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
ln√x + 6 = 5
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, if needed, use a calculator to approximate your solution to two decimal places.
13 + 8ln(x) = 9
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, if needed, use a calculator to approximate your solution to two decimal places.
8 ln(11x) = 32
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, if needed, use a calculator to approximate your solution to two decimal places.
log8(5x + 4) = 4
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, if needed, use a calculator to approximate your solution to two decimal places.
log7(x + 1) = - 2
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, if needed, use a calculator to approximate your solution to two decimal places.
log5(x + 17) = 3
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, if needed, use a calculator to approximate your solution to two decimal places.
log7(x + 9) = 2
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, if needed, use a calculator to approximate your solution to two decimal places.
ln x = 5
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, if needed, use a calculator to approximate your solution to two decimal places.
log5x = 3
Solve the following exponential equation. Give your answer in terms of natural or common logarithms and also give its decimal approximation (3 decimal places).
52x + 6(5x) - 7 = 0
Solve the following exponential equation. Give your answer in terms of natural logarithms and also give its decimal approximation (3 decimal places).
e4x + 6e2x - 55 = 0
Solve the following exponential equation. Give your answer in terms of natural logarithms.
e2x - 13ex + 12 = 0
Solve the following exponential equation. Give your answer in terms of natural logarithms and also give its decimal approximation (4 decimal places).
74x + 1 = 10x - 7
Solve the following exponential equation. Give your answer in terms of natural logarithms and also give its decimal approximation (4 decimal places).
30.6x = 290
Solve the following exponential equation. Give your answer in terms of natural logarithms and also give its decimal approximation (4 decimal places).
13x + 1 = 1680
Solve the following exponential equation. Give your answer in terms of natural logarithms and also give its decimal approximation (4 decimal places).
e2x - 7 - 1 = 78965
Solve the following exponential equation. Give your answer in terms of natural logarithms and also give its decimal approximation (4 decimal places).
e4 - 3x = 189
Solve the following exponential equation. Give your answer in terms of natural logarithms and also give its decimal approximation (4 decimal places).
6e3x = 7122
Solve the following exponential equation. Give your answer in terms of natural logarithms and also give its decimal approximation (4 decimal places).
7ex = 19
Solve the following exponential equation. Give your answer in terms of natural logarithms and also give its decimal approximation (4 decimal places).
13x = 23
Solve the following exponential equation. Give your answer in terms of natural logarithms and also give its decimal approximation (4 decimal places).
ex = 2.89
Solve the following exponential equation. Give your answer in terms of natural logarithms and also give its decimal approximation (4 decimal places).
7x = 8.77
Solve the following exponential equation by first converting the terms into the same bases.
2e2x + 3 = 2/e
Solve the following exponential equation by first converting the terms into the same bases.
27x + 4 = 81x - 5
Solve the following exponential equation by first converting the terms into the same bases.
49x = 1/√7
Solve the following exponential equation by first converting the terms into the same bases.
13(2x - 5)/2 = √13
Solve the following exponential equation by first converting the terms into the same bases.
42 - x = 1/64
Solve the following exponential equation by first converting the terms into the same bases.
36x = 216
Solve the following exponential equation by first converting the terms into the same bases.
128x = 16
Solve the following exponential equation by first converting the terms into the same bases.
63x - 2 = 1296
Solve the following exponential equation by first converting the terms into the same bases.
53x - 4 = 3125
Solve the following exponential equation by first converting the terms into the same bases.
7x = 343
Solve the following logarithmic equation for x: log2 (3x+5) = log2 (x-1) + log2 (x+4)
Solve the given exponential equation for x. Express the answer in terms of natural or common logarithm if necessary. Also, approximate the solution rounded to the nearest hundredth by the use of a calculator: 5x = 91325
Solve the given exponential equation for x. Express the answer in terms of natural or common logarithm if necessary. Also, approximate the solution rounded to the nearest hundredth by the use of a calculator: 2x = 3000
Is the equation (log5 x)3 = 3log5x true? If it is false, modify the given equation to make the resulting equation true.
Is the equation (ln 5x)(ln 1)=0 true? If it is false, modify the given equation to make the resulting equation true.
Identify the domain and range of f(x)=3x and g(x)=log3x by graphing them in the Cartesian coordinate system.
Are the given functions inverses of each other?
f(x) = log5 (x + 11), g(x) = 5x + 11
Consider the one-to-one function f(x) = 120x. Determine the equation of its inverse function.
Consider the one-to-one function f(x) = (3/17)x. Determine the equation of its inverse function.
Consider the one-to-one function f(x) = 14x + 8. Determine the equation of its inverse function.
Consider the one-to-one function f(x) = 19x - 3. Determine the equation of its inverse function.
Solve the following equation for x and round the answer to the nearest thousandth:
8x = 21
Solve the following equation for x and round the answer to the nearest thousandth:
(1/13)x = 32
Solve the following equation for x and round the answer to the nearest thousandth:
0.6x = 18
Solve the following equation for x and round the answer to the nearest thousandth:
7x-8 = 45x
Solve the following equation for x and round the answer to the nearest thousandth:
11x+2 = 93x-7
Solve the following equation for x and round the answer to the nearest thousandth:
Solve the following equation for x and round the answer to the nearest thousandth:
e21x - 5 • e-20x = 11e
Solve the following equation for x and round the answer to the nearest thousandth:
(3/19)x = -14
Solve the following equation for x and round the answer to the nearest thousandth:
0.1(2.55)x = 12
Solve the following equation for x and round the answer to the nearest thousandth:
8(5)x - 7 + 3 = 67
Solve the following equation for x and round the answer to the nearest thousandth:
3(2.75)x + 5 = 21
Solve the following equation for x and provide an exact solution:
e2x - 16ex + 48 = 0
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution:
log (19 - x) = 0.25
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution:
log9 (3x + 576) = 3
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution:
log5 (x3 + 282) = 4
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution:
ln x11 + ln x = 12
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution:
log (52 + x) = log 6 + log (x + 7)
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution:
log (7x + 9) - log (20 + 6x) = 0
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution:
ln (x - 9) + ln (x - 2) = ln (18 - x)
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution:
log14 (7 + x) + log14 (2 + x) = log14 14
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution:
log4 (x2 - 225) - log4 (x + 15) = 1
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution:
log6 x + log6 (x - 9) = log6 36
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution:
log (12 + 5x) = 2 + log(x + 7)
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution:
ln (5x - 3) - ln 12 = - ln(x - 4)
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution:
ln (7 + 9x) - ln (5 + x) = ln 8
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution:
log3 (3x - 5) + log3 (x + 4) = 1
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution:
ln e2x - 5 ln e = ln e11
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution:
log5 (log5 x) = 1
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution: 2 log4 (x2) = (log4 (x))2
In the given expression, solve for x. Make use of logarithms with proper bases.
f = 2g + (5t/ln x)
In the given expression, solve for x. Make use of logarithms with proper bases.
7L = Q - 3P ln x
In the given expression, solve for k. Make use of logarithms with proper bases.
Q = (A/2B) (1- e-Pk/3)
In the given expression, solve for n. Make use of logarithms with proper bases.
S = 5T/(1 +2me-3nx)
In the given expression, solve for x. Make use of logarithms with proper bases.
y = P + 7Q(1 - e-9Rx)
In the given expression, solve for P. Make use of logarithms with proper bases.
log P = log 2Q - 3R log x
In the given expression, solve for x. Make use of logarithms with proper bases.
M = R ((a/b) +1)xy
Calculate the value of t, rounded to the nearest hundredth of a year, for which $8472 will grow to $11024 at a monthly compounded interest rate of 7.3%.
What interest rate, rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent, is needed for an investment of $28000 to grow to $35000 over 12.25 years with quarterly compounding of interest?
Determine the inverse of f(x) = e2x -15. Also, provide the domain and range of the inverse.
Determine the inverse of f(x) = ex +53. Also, provide the domain and range of the inverse.
Determine the inverse of f(x) = e3x -5 +7. Also, provide the domain and range of the inverse.
Determine the inverse of f(x) = 17 ln(12x). Also, provide the domain and range of the inverse.