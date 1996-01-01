6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Growth and Decay Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the equation y = 1.9(0.88)x, rewrite the equation in terms of base e and evaluate (to three decimal places).
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the equation y = 26(1.8)x, rewrite the equation in terms of base e and evaluate (to three decimal places).
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
What annual rate (to the nearest %) is required for investment subject to continuous compounding to be quadrupled in 7 years? Use Continuous Compounding.