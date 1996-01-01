8. Matrices and Determinants
Matrix Operations and Applications Practice Problems
41 problems
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following matrices:
Solve the following matrix equation for X: 6A + 2B = - 3X
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following matrices:
Solve the following matrix equation for X: 2B - X = 5A
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following matrices:
Solve the following matrix equation for X: 2X + 4A = B
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following matrices:
Solve the following matrix equation for X: 4X - A = B
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following matrices:
Solve the following matrix equation for X: X + A = B
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
If A = [aij], find a14 and a31 and state the matrix's order. If identification is not possible, state why.