Quadratic Functions Practice Problems
Two numbers have a difference of 30, and when multiplied, give a product that is a minimum. Solve for this product.
Two numbers add up to 118, and when multiplied, give a product that is a maximum. Solve for this product.
Find the equation of parabola passing through (5, 11) and whose vertex is (8, -7) in vertex form.
Find the equation of parabola passing through (1, 6) and whose vertex is (3, 2) in vertex form.
Find out the equation of the parabola in the vertex form for the given condition:
(a) Shape of the parabola same as f(x) = 7x2
(b) Minimum = -3 at x = -2
Find out the equation of the parabola in the vertex form for the given condition:
(a) Shape of the parabola same as f(x) = -7x2
(b) Maximum = -3 at x = 6
Find out the equation of the parabola in the vertex form for the given condition:
(a) Shape of the parabola same as f(x) = 13x2
(b) vertex of the parabola (-1, -1)
Find out the equation of the parabola in the vertex form for the given condition:
(a) Shape of the parabola same as f(x) = 8x2
(b) vertex of the parabola (4, -7)
Using the following description of the graph of a quadratic function, determine the domain and range. Maximum = 8 at x =7
Using the following description of the graph of a quadratic function, determine the domain and range. The vertex is (-5, -6) and the parabola opens up.
Find out whether the function has a minimum value or a maximum value without graphing it. Determine the minimum or maximum value and the point where it occurs. Also, find out the domain and range of the function. f(x) = -4x2+24x
Find out whether the function has a minimum value or a maximum value without graphing it. Determine the minimum or maximum value and the point where it occurs. Also, find out the domain and range of the function. f(x) = -5x2-70x-236
Find out whether the function has a minimum value or a maximum value without graphing it. Determine the minimum or maximum value and the point where it occurs. Also, find out the domain and range of the function. f(x) = 9x2-54x+83
For the given quadratic equation, write down the coordinates of the vertex of the parabola. f(x) = -2x2 -4x +3
For the given quadratic equation, write down the coordinates of the vertex of the parabola. f(x) = 3x2 -30x +79
For the given quadratic equation, write down the coordinates of the vertex of the parabola. f(x) = -(x +2)2 +7
For the given quadratic equation, write down the coordinates of the vertex of the parabola. f(x) = 7(x -5)2 -3
Find a pair of number which has a difference of 22 and will yield a minimum product. Which of the following gives the minimum product?
Given the equation for parabola f(x) = -3x2 + 12x - 56, determine its minimum or maximum value and the point where it occurs. Identify also its domain and range. Refer to the equation only and not from its graph.