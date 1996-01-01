Mathematical Induction Practice Problems
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
5 + 25 + 125 + ... + 5n = (5n + 1 - 5)/4
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
1 + 3 + 3^2 + ... + 3n - 1 = (3n - 1)/2
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
5 + 12 + 19 + ... + (7n - 2) = (7n2 + 3n)/2
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
2 + 8 + 14 + ... + (6n - 4) = 3n2 - n
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
5 + 10 + 15 + ... + 5n = (5/2)n(n + 1).
Write Sk and Sk + 1 for the given statement Sn where n is any positive integer. Simplify Sk + 1 fully.
Sn: 2 is a factor of n2 + 3n.
Write Sk and Sk + 1 for the given statement Sn where n is any positive integer. Simplify Sk + 1 fully.
Sn: 5 + 10 + 15 + ... + 5n = (5/2)n(n + 1).
Write S1, S2 and S3 for the given statement Sn where n is any positive integer. Prove that the statements S1, S2 and S3 are true.
Sn: 7 is a factor of n7 - n.
Write S1, S2 and S3 for the given statement Sn where n is any positive integer. Prove that the statements S1, S2 and S3 are true.
Sn: 2 + 3 + 4 + ... + (n + 1) = n(n+3)/2
Write S1, S2 and S3 for the given statement Sn where n is any positive integer. Prove that the statements S1, S2 and S3 are true.
Sn: 2 + 4 + 6 + ... + 2n = n2 + n
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
6 is a factor of n3 + 5n.
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
3 is a factor of n3 + 2n.
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
1 · 4 + 2 · 5 + 3 · 8 + ... + n(n + 3) = n(n + 1)(n + 5)/3
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
(pqr)n = pnqnrn
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
n + 4 > n
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
Prove that the following statement is true for each positive integer n.
1 + 9 + 92 + 93 + ... + 32n - 2 = (9n - 1)/8
Use Mathematical Induction.
Prove that the following statement is true for each positive integer n.
7 + 14 + 21 + 28 + ... + 7n = 7n(n + 1)/2
Use Mathematical Induction.