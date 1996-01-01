The Binomial Theorem Practice Problems
If you perform binomial expansion on the expression, (a - 8/9)5, what is the second term?
If you perform binomial expansion on the expression, (c2 + d2)6, what is the fourth term?
If you perform binomial expansion on the expression, (d - 3)7, what would be the fourth term?
If you perform binomial expansion on the expression, (3d + 2e)8, what is the fifth term?
Enumerate the first three terms of the resulting expression if you are to apply binomial expansion to the following. (b2 - 2)20
Enumerate the first three terms of the resulting expression if you are to apply binomial expansion to the following. (a2 + 2)18
Enumerate the first three terms of the resulting expression if you are to apply binomial expansion to the following. (h - 3w)12
Enumerate the first three terms of the resulting expression if you are to apply binomial expansion to the following. (x + 13)6
Determine the seventh term of the expansion of the following expression: (x/5 + 5/x)12
Perform binomial expansion and simplify the resulting expression for the following binomial.
(7m +n)6
Perform binomial expansion and simplify the resulting expression for the following binomial.
(2x − y)5
Perform binomial expansion and simplify the resulting expression for the following binomial.
(x − 4)5
Perform binomial expansion and simplify the resulting expression for the following binomial.
(c +4)5
Perform binomial expansion and simplify the resulting expression for the following binomial.
(5x4 − 1)4
Perform binomial expansion and simplify the resulting expression for the following binomial.
(a -9)4
Perform binomial expansion and simplify the resulting expression for the following binomial.
(x² +6y)4
Perform binomial expansion and simplify the resulting expression for the following binomial.
(5x +1)4
Perform binomial expansion and simplify the resulting expression for the following binomial.
(8y -1)³
Perform binomial expansion and simplify the resulting expression for the following binomial.
(x +7y)³
Perform binomial expansion and simplify the resulting expression for the following binomial.
(x+7)³
Using Binomial Theorem, find the first four terms if the binomial (b + 3)7 is expanded.