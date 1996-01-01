Partial Fractions Practice Problems
For the following expression, (7x2 + 6x + 23)/(x3 - 18x - 35), perform partial fraction decomposition.
For the following expression, 3/[y(y + 3)], perform partial fraction decomposition, and using the resulting expression, evaluate the following addition:
Using long division, work out the following expression and expand its remainder by doing partial fraction decomposition.
(s4 - 16s2 + 8)/(s3 - 4s2)
Using long division, work out the following expression and expand its remainder by doing partial fraction decomposition.
(y5 + 3)/(y2 - 9)
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
(3c2 - 10c + 50)/(c3 - 125)
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
(y3 - 11y2 + 36y - 31)/(y2 - 4y + 5)2
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
(y3 + 2y2 + y + 12)/(y2 + 6)2
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
(4x2 + 2x - 18)/[(x + 3)(x2 + 3)]
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
(9y + 1)/[y2(y2 + 9)]
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
(6y2 - 3y + 45)/[(y - 5)(y2 + 3y + 5)]
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
(9a2 - 10a + 57)/(a - 3)(a2 + 9)
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
4y2/[(y - 2)2(y + 2)]
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
(- 2a2 + 13a + 36)/[a(a - 6)2]
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
(2d2 - 23d + 58)/(d - 5)3
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
(2d - 13)/(d - 9)2
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
(2b2 - b - 6)/(b3 - 36b)
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
(3a2 - 2a - 9)/(a3 - 9a)
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
(2y2 + 5y - 4)/[y(y - 2)(y + 5)]
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
8y/(y2 + 4y - 12)
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
7/(3y2 - y - 4)
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
(4y + 16)/(y2 + 4y - 12)
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
(2y - 9)/(y2 - 2y - 35)
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
(5x + 19)/(x - 1)(x + 3)
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
14/y(y - 7)
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
y/(y - 4)(y - 8)
Rewrite the following expression in the partial fraction decomposition form. Do not solve for the constants!
(3x2 - 13x + 25)/(x2 + 11)2
Rewrite the following expression in the partial fraction decomposition form. Do not solve for the constants!
(3x3 + 2x2)/(x2 + 9)2
Rewrite the following expression in the partial fraction decomposition form. Do not solve for the constants!
(7x2 - 9x + 13)/(x - 4)(x2 + 4)
Rewrite the following expression in the partial fraction decomposition form. Do not solve for the constants!
(8y + 9)/(y + 3)(y - 5)2
Rewrite the following expression in the partial fraction decomposition form. Do not solve for the constants!
(8x2 - 39x - 163)/(x + 4)(x - 7)2
Rewrite the following expression in the partial fraction decomposition form. Do not solve for the constants!
(2x - 98)/(x - 9)(x + 5)
For the given rational expression, write in its partial fraction decomposition form.
(2x3 - 4x2 - 3x + 1)/(x2 + 2x + 3)2
For the given rational expression, write in its partial fraction decomposition form.
(x2 + 2x - 10)/(x + 2)(x2 + 1)
For the given rational expression, write in its partial fraction decomposition form.
2x/(x + 2)(x2 + 4)
For the given rational expression, write in its partial fraction decomposition form.
(x2 - 2x + 1)/x(x + 1)(x - 1)
For the given rational expression, write in its partial fraction decomposition form.
x/(x + 5)(x - 4)
What should be multiplied to each side of 9/[7p(5p + 11)] = x/7p + y/(5p + 11), so that the fraction form of the equation is removed?
What should be multiplied to each side of (8z -1)/(z + 5)(2z2 + 7) = A/(z + 5) + (Bz + C)/(2z2 + 7), so that the fraction form of the equation is removed?
What should be multiplied by each side of (5y - 3)/y(9y2 + 2)2 = A/y + (By + C)/(9y2 + 2) + (Dy + E)/(9y2 + 2)2, so that the fraction form of the equation is removed?
For the following rational expression, apply partial fraction decomposition.
8/(5P(7P +3))
For the following rational expression, apply partial fraction decomposition.
(8p +4)/((p + 2)(5p -6))
For the following rational expression, apply partial fraction decomposition.
p/(p2 -4p -21)
Decompose the given rational function in partial fractions.
(3p2 +4p +28)/[p(p +2)(p -2)]
For the following rational expression, apply partial fraction decomposition.
(t2)/(t2 + 6t +9)
For the following rational expression, apply partial fraction decomposition.
(t3 +7)/(4t3 -t)
For the following rational expression, apply partial fraction decomposition.
-9/[t2(t2 +7)]
For the following rational expression, apply partial fraction decomposition.
(5t - 2)/((t +1)(3t2 +3))
For the following rational expression, apply partial fraction decomposition.
1/t(4t +1)(2t2 +1)
For the following rational expression, apply partial fraction decomposition.
(3x5-19x4+37x3-21x2+x+1)/(3x2-16x+21)
Decompose the given rational function in partial fractions.
(-7x4-28x2+5x+7)/(x + 7)(x2 +2)2