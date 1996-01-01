1. Equations & Inequalities
Complex Numbers
Complex Numbers
Identify the real and imaginary parts of each complex number.
Identify the real and imaginary parts of each complex number.
Perform the indicated operation. Express your answer in standard form.
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate.
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (7 + 2i) + (1 - 4i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (3 + 2i) - (5 - 7i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 6 - (- 5 + 4i) - (- 13 - i)
Textbook Question
Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. √-25 = 5i
Textbook Question
Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. i^12 = 1
Textbook Question
Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (-2+7i) - (10-6i)= -12+i
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (7 - 5i)(- 2 - 3i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (3 + 5i)(3 - 5i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (- 5 + i)(- 5 - i)
Textbook Question
Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) √24
Textbook Question
Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) √-36
Textbook Question
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. 15i- (3+2i) -11
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 2i/(1 + i)
Textbook Question
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (-8+2i)(-1+i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 5i/(2 - i)
Textbook Question
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (5-11i)(5+11i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 8i/(4 - 3i)
Textbook Question
Find each product or quotient. Simplify the answers. √-13 * √-13
Textbook Question
Find each product or quotient. Simplify the answers. √-3 * √-8
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. √-108
Textbook Question
Find each product or quotient. Simplify the answers. √-30 / √-10
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. √(3^2 - 4 × 2 × 5)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. √(1^2 - 4 × 0.5 × 5)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (- 3 - √-7)^2
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (- 8 + √-32)/24
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (- 6 - √-12)/48
Textbook Question
Find each sum or difference. Write answers in standard form. (2-5i) - (3+4i) - (-2+i)
Textbook Question
Find each sum or difference. Write answers in standard form. (-4-i) - (2+3i) + (-4+5i)
Textbook Question
Find each sum or difference. Write answers in standard form. 3√7 - (4√7-i) -4i + (-2√7+5i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 53–60, write each power of i as as i, - 1, - i, or 1. i^44
Textbook Question
In Exercises 53–60, write each power of i as as i, - 1, - i, or 1. i^114
Textbook Question
In Exercises 53–60, write each power of i as as i, - 1, - i, or 1. i^135
Textbook Question
Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (-2-3i)(-2+3i)
Textbook Question
Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (√6+i)(√6-i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 65–70, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 - 3i)(1 - i) - (3 - i)(3 + i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 65–70, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (8 + 9i)(2 - i) - (1 - i)(1 + i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 65–70, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 + i)^2 - (3 - i)^2
Textbook Question
Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (3-i)(3+1)(2-6i)
Textbook Question
Find each quotient. Write answers in standard form. 1-3i / 1+i
Textbook Question
In Exercises 95–99, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 4/(2 + i)(3 - i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 95–99, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (1 + i)/(1 + 2i) + (1 - i)/(1 - 2i)
